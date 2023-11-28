Christmas gathering for Bonnet Bay community supports important local project

A Christmas gathering at Bonnet Bay on December 8 will bring the community together while raising funds for an important local project.
Bonnet Bay Public School P&C is organising the event centred on the football club's facilities in Lakewood City Reserve.
A highlight will be the arrival of Santa on a Woronora River Rural Fire Service boat.
P&C president Matt Wegrzyn said the parents body was partnering with the school to deliver a new synthetic turf, multi-use field for use by the school and community.
"It will be a combined, soccer, netball and football field, with natural stone seating to blend into the bush surrounds, through the community playgrounds program," he said.
"The field will be available for use by the public and community groups all year round.
"It's a long journey - likely to be two years due to the cost, but we at the P&C will be doing our part to contribute to its successful delivery as quickly as possible."
Mr Wegrzyn said it was hoped a raffle at the Christmas event would raise close to $5000.
The prize pool was already more than $4000, he said.
Visit: https://bbpca.square.site
.
