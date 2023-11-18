Ramsgate Beach House is ready to welcome summer

There's a new vibe at Ramsgate Beach this summer.
It arrives with the recent opening of the Ramsgate Beach House at Cook Park.
George Klimis and Samar Osseiran opened the Ramsgate Beach House following a seven month renovation of the former Omeros, giving the refreshed venue a coastal beach house vibe.
George, who ran Mezes at the Novotel Brighton before opening the Ramsgate Beach House, said with the venue he has tried to create a place that is not just a restaurant but also a community hub.
The Beach House offers the best of both worlds - a traditional beach-side kiosk during the day and a fine dining restaurant in the evening.
Samar described the menu as modern Australian with a Mediterranean twist.
"It goes with the beach-side feel. It's very casual," she said.
This is seen in the kiosk which serves straight out to the beach.
"We have activated this area," George said. "People come straight up off the beach in their swimmers. Cyclists and runners stop here, along with families with strollers.
"It's about opening up and connecting with the surroundings and bringing a bit of life to the area," he said.
"We have brought back a traditional beach-side kiosk all the traditional favourites you would expect such as burgers and fish and chips, and some new offerings such as seafood tacos and poke bowls."
Inside, guests can dine while looking out over the Ramsgate swimming enclosure and the sweeping views across Botany Bay to the city skyline.
The kiosk is open seven days a week until late. The main restaurant, which seats 65, is open for breakfast and lunch from 7am seven days a week and for dinner Wednesday to Sunday from 5pm until late.
The restaurant is BYO and fully-licensed with a wide selection of wines and popular cocktails.
"The name Ramsgate Beach House speaks for itself," George said.
"There's activity and life. At the same time there's safety and happiness. People hang out and stay. It's created a bit of a hub for the community. We are very happy and proud."
You can find Ramsgate Beach House online at: https://www.ramsgatebeachhouse.com.au/
Or:
