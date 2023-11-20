St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Cronulla resident, 88, suffers serious injuries in fall from motorised scooter in Surf Lane

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 21 2023 - 6:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A narrow footpath section in Surf Lane and rear exit from the Sundeck Apartments, where Joe Griffths, 88, was seriously injured when he fell from his motorised scooter. Picture by John Veage
A narrow footpath section in Surf Lane and rear exit from the Sundeck Apartments, where Joe Griffths, 88, was seriously injured when he fell from his motorised scooter. Picture by John Veage

A Cronulla resident has appealed for the council to proceed with controversial footpaths in Surf lane, Cronulla after her husband was seriously injured in a fall from his motorised scooter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.