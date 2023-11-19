With beach views to left and a purposeful step straight ahead, a popular annual anti-violence walk returns to Cronulla in November.
Sutherland Shire Council is encouraging the community to once again support the annual Walk for Respectful Relationships, a two kilometre walk that aims to raise awareness of domestic violence.
People including students, teachers, community groups and police officers will walk and talk along the coastline on November 24.
It's part of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, run from the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women to Human Rights Day on December 10.
Sutherland Shire Mayor Carmelo Pesce says the campaign is a demonstration in support of the campaign which is run by UN Women.
The theme this year is Call out, Speak out, Help out, and aims to send a clear message that domestic violence is not tolerated.
"This is an opportunity for the community to raise awareness and show their unwavering support for victims, whose lives have been impacted by domestic violence. Collectively, we are sending a message that domestic and family violence has no place in our community," Mr Pesce said.
"The wider campaign will see communities and people from all corners of the world passionately join forces to walk together against domestic violence. I'm incredibly proud to say that our local community has shown immense support in previous years, with an impressive 1,500 people expected to walk this year.
The event has been facilitated in partnership with council, The Family Co, Woolooware High School, NSW Police, Caringbah Rotary and Enough is Enough.
Representatives from 18 primary and high schools including staff will join this year, alongside Carmelo Pesce, Carol Provan, MPs Scott Morrison, Mark Speakman, Jodi Harrison, Eleni Petinos, Maryanne Stuart, and NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb.
Woolooware High School also hosted a public speaking competition ahead of the event for the first time this year, with representatives from 18 schools advocating for change by delivering speeches. The winning students will speak at the event's presentation in South Cronulla from 11am-midday.
The council also collaborated with artist Freya Jobbins to deliver a public art installation, Highly Visible DV representing the stories of women who have experienced family and domestic violence. The art installation will be on display in Peryman Square from November 20-December 10.
"These works of art are a powerful and inspiring display created by survivors of domestic and family violence and act as a reminder that there is hope and help available," Mr Pesce said.
"I want to highlight the many local workers and volunteers who provide crucial support services to domestic violence victims across Sutherland Shire.
"We are immensely grateful to the support services in our community who work tirelessly to provide help and expertise to people seeking advice or refuge. I encourage anyone who is concerned for themselves or others to reach out to a local support service for advice and support.
"The Walk for Respectful Relationships event and coinciding initiatives play an important role in the awareness and prevention of domestic violence, which contributes to a safer and more connected community for us all."
Everyone welcome to join any leg of the stroll, which has become a united front against domestic and family violence.
The walk begins at 9.45am at Don Lucas Reserve and finishes at South Cronulla Park. Sign up here
