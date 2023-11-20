St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Monday, 20 November 2023
JAAKS Restaurant & Bar and The Kyle Bay win two awards and Sanpo Japanese wins one award in the 2023 NSW Restaurant & Catering Hostplus Awards for Excellence

By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 20 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 11:30am
Several restaurants have scooped up awards in the 2023 Restaurant & Catering Hostplus Awards for Excellence.

