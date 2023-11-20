Several restaurants have scooped up awards in the 2023 Restaurant & Catering Hostplus Awards for Excellence.
The annual NSW awards gives restaurants, cafes and caterers recognition for their hard work, exceptional food and outstanding service in industry.
JAAKS Restaurant & Bar and The Kyle Bay on the Georges River has won two categories in the 2023 NSW Restaurant & Catering Hostplus Awards for Excellence.
Jaaks won best Greek restaurant in Sydney for the second year in a row, and The Kyle Bay won best wedding caterer - under 200 guests.
Business owners, siblings, George Christodoulou and Diana Valsamis say the awards recognise the dedication of their hard-working team, who bring a "lifetime of experience with them."
The owners parents also operated various successful and award-winning hospitality venues and they carry more than 45 years of industry experience.
The name JAAKS is an acronym for each of their respective children - Jordan, Alannah, Anya, Kosta and Sienna.
It's headed up by executive Chef Jason McCauley. "At Jaaks we have created an ambitious degustation menu elevating Greek cuisine to a fine dining level," he said. "Each dish is meticulously presented to showcase a level of Greek gastronomy which is lacking in the Sydney dining scene. The same philosophy extends to The Kyle Bay events; all dishes are of the same high standard and the picturesque waterfront is a perfect backdrop for all occasions especially weddings."
Asian restaurant winner was Sanpo Japanese at Helensburgh. It is headed up by chef 'Nori' and originally opened in 2014 in Rosebery before relocating in April 2022.
Others were named finalists, including:
