Investigation into crash at Hurstville

An investigation is underway following a single-vehicle crash at Hurstville this morning.
About 2.45am (Monday, November 20), emergency services were called to King Georges Road, at the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue, after reports a Toyota Prado SUV lost control and collided with a power pole and a fence.
On arrival, police and Fire and Rescue NSW crews worked to free a 19-year-old female passenger and the driver - an 18-year-old man - while authorities worked to isolate power from the fallen lines.
Both have since been taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital for treatment.
Two further passengers - a 20-year-old male and a 16-year-old girl - were both taken to St George Hospital for treatment to minor injuries.
Officers from St George Police Area Command established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigations Unit.
Due to the crash, a number of power lines have been damaged. Debris from the crash has also damaged nearby homes.
King Georges Road is closed in both directions between Woniora and Connells Point Road and diversions are in place.
Drivers are being advised to expect significant delays, avoid the area and take an alternate route.
Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue.
