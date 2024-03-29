Shire Letters: Council's no-cash policy, e-bikes, development, parking issues

I agree with former Mayor Simpson (Leader March 20) about council facilities not accepting cash. It is unacceptable to turn anyone away from a council facility (paid for by their rates and ongoing support) because that person doesn't want to use a credit card, add to big banks' transaction fee profits, or prefers a 'cash in the hand' form of private monetary control.
For council to deny entry of a council run, people owned facility because someone wants to pay in Australian legal tender should be unlawful.
People have not 'readily adapted to this change', as the council claims.
That is a cop out by an out of touch council. We need a new Mayor and Council members.
Kerry Osmand
Thank you Leader for letting us know via Steve Simpson about the leisure centres going cashless.
For the council to say that our community have adapted to this change and that council has advertised the change I find unbelievable.
Cash is legal tender. A card to buy an ice cream at the canteen? Crazy!.
Kay Pittman, Engadine
I must congratulate your paper the Leader in producing a revealing, objective and informative newspaper. It's great to keep up with local reporting re councils' decisions for example. A lot of areas don't have a "local paper" these days, quite sad. Here's hoping the Leader resists being bought by a conglomerate and as consequence ceases production.
Paul Stephenson
Can someone please tell me why neither the police nor council enforces the law when it comes to electric bikes?
I was nearly knocked over last week in Cronulla Mall and would have been badly injured if I hadn't jumped out of the way of the motored cycle just before it was about to plough into me.
Shaken, I walked around the corner to the police station to report it only to be told that they couldn't or wouldn't be able to do anything and I should contact council.
I know the police are doing their best, but what happens when a toddler playing in the new playground in the mall is hit?
I live on what used to be a quiet street, but now have to watch out for these bikes as the footpath has become a speedway.
Most of these e-bikes are being driven by very young teenagers.
What parent puts their kids in charge of these dangerous vehicles?
Julie McKay, Cronulla
Recently I received a fine in the mail for stopping in a Loading Zone at Jannali whilst picking up goods, and my vehicle is one of the only three types defined in the legislation as being 'goods vehicles' and able to legally stop for up to 1/2 an hour.
The council vehicle with camera drove past once and a fine was automatically posted weeks later.
I asked for the fine to be withdrawn based on the clear legislation but they said, "take it to court".
It's definitely all about filling their coffers, and not about applying the written law.
If the council officer had stepped out of their vehicle to write a paper ticket, I would likely have noticed them, and been able to explain the law to them.
Jason, Como
Todd MacKinnon wrote an outstanding letter last week about development in the shire. How can the Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel justify ignoring 50 objections to a five-dwelling development application?
We had three objections to the destruction of a 50-year old Norfolk Island Pine tree - a lovely thing. It was supposed to go to the Land and Environment Court but... the tree was destroyed with all the bird life.
As far as I am concerned, Simon Kennedy could come from Timbuktu but if he is against development he would win hands down.
Residents are sick of the developers and destruction of trees.
Shirley Evans, Woolooware
A recent story in the Leader informs the reader that Woolworths Engadine has council approval for a substantial "facelift". I am at a loss to understand their rationale when the shopping areas are crying out for better and more car parking facilities.
This one "facelift" apparently is worth $4 million. While we may applaud the people responsible at head office for improvements to take place, the fact remains that vehicle parking at Woolworths and Coles is abysmal most of the time, causing traffic to meander past Coles, Station Street, Woolworths and other likely places.
Rather than spend money on "facelifts", the more attractive and productive approach would be a couple of multi-storey car parks, as indicated by many respondents to a recent survey. Is it possible that Engadine actually requires a complete overhaul?
Peter Williams, Engadine
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.