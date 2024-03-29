St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Shire Letters: Council's no-cash policy, e-bikes, development, parking issues

March 29 2024 - 2:37pm
Cash is not accepted as payment to enter, or purchase items, at Engadine and other Sutherland Shire Council leisure centres and other facilities.
Letters to the Editor

I agree with former Mayor Simpson (Leader March 20) about council facilities not accepting cash. It is unacceptable to turn anyone away from a council facility (paid for by their rates and ongoing support) because that person doesn't want to use a credit card, add to big banks' transaction fee profits, or prefers a 'cash in the hand' form of private monetary control.

