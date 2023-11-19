Team Tszyu favourites in Biggs fight

Undefeated and Australian Champion boxer Dylan Biggs dubbed 'The Beaudesert Storm' has vowed to knock the younger Tszyu - or Baby Tszyu, as he calls him - out cold for the first time in his professional career, in their their Main Event showdown at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre fight on Wednesday night.
stressing he will not only be last man into the ring for the national title blockbuster, but "the last one to leave".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.