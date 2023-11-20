St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Monday, 20 November 2023
Cronulla and Elouera qualify for National Titles

John Veage
John Veage
Updated November 20 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 2:34pm
The third placed Cronulla Sharks team of Jordan Widenstrom, Grace Gosby, Kash Brown, Hayden Blair and Jay Brown will be joined by Elouera at the Boardriders Battle final (inset) Elouera's Jarvis Earle. Picture SNSW and McDonald.
In a fitting result the two strongest Surfing Sutherland Shire Boardriders Clubs have qualified for the 2024 Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle final to be held at Burleigh Heads in March.

