In a fitting result the two strongest Surfing Sutherland Shire Boardriders Clubs have qualified for the 2024 Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle final to be held at Burleigh Heads in March.
Cronulla Sharks and rivals Elouera both made the final in the last qualification contest at Kiama on Saturday, Cronulla just getting bragging rights finishing on the podium in third (24.74) with the Dunnies a close fourth (22.96).
Cronulla's Club Champion Hayden Blair said it is great to be part of a solid and positive team.
"There were a few intense moments, but as a team we backed ourselves and we knew what it would take to get through," he said.
"Looking forward to continuing this momentum all the way to the nationals finals."
Scarborough Boardriders won the Kiama qualifier followed by Maroubra United, Cronulla Sharks and Elouera.
Cronulla surfer Jordan Widenstrom said their first round victory set them up.
"We didn't really put a complete heat together so we were lucky we didn't have to surf the extra two rounds like Elouera.
"Anything can happen - our power surfer Jay Brown got us into the final."
Elouera's power surfer (they surf twice in a heat) Jarvis Earle was penalised for an interference in the first round which cost them a semi final berth and they had to do it the hard way but a world class surfer of his calibre can't be discounted .
An Elouera spokesman said it was a super fun day for the ABB Southern Qualifier.
"Team EBC and our support squad had a ball. We were stoked with our performance and to qualify for the National Finals in Burleigh Heads."
The Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle is Australia's biggest grassroots boardriders event and involves more than 70 of Australia's best clubs.
Taking place across eight state qualifying rounds, clubs will come together at the national final to battle it out to become the series 11 Australian Champions with more than $115, 000 in total prize money up for grabs throughout the series.
Surfing Australia announced earlier that the Boardriders Battle Grand Final was moving from Newcastle to Burleigh Heads for the next three years, a world-famous point break on the Gold Coast.
Cronulla hosted the event for its first three years.
Tourism Events Queensland and Major Events Gold Coast will host the Grand Final of the series on March 9-10, 2024.
The Elouera team consisted of Jarvis Earle, Joey Sear, Jared Hickel, April Davey, Jaya Wardana, Korbin Whyte and Mitch Warren.
