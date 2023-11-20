Skaters were "bowled over" by the new skate park in the $5 million Seymour Shaw Active Precinct at Miranda, which Sutherland Shire Council officially opened today.
The larger of two skate bowls is 3.8 metres deep and among the most challenging in Sydney.
The precinct also includes a skate "plaza" course for skaters of all abilities, a half basketball court, parkour and climbing elements and a children's playground.
Jett Dehann, of Cronulla, who has been skating for about 10 years and is a member of the New Zealand Olympic squad, summed up the result: "Pretty amazing, surreal, high quality, job well done," he said.
Jett, who has skated in many cities around the world, said, "It is definitely up there with the best".
Rydr Tracy, of Gymea, whose son Talon, seven, was having a ball in both the large and small bowls, said, "It's fantastic - the perfect mix between inclusive, but also challenging.
"It has really good progressive levels. Kids can build their way up and reach their potential."
Talon said, "it's awesome".
Gavin Aston, who owns the Lodown skate shop at Cronulla, said, "It's as good as it gets".
"We designed the street bit, and the council pretty much allowed us to do whatever we wanted, and some other guys looked after the bowls," he said.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the new facilities included something for all ages in families and would "put Sutherland Shire on the map for skaters across Sydney".
Cr Pesce and NSW Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Public Spaces Stephen Bali highlighted the bipartisan nature of the project, which was initially proposed by Labor councillor Jack Boyd and backed by Liberal councillors and state government, with Miranda MP Eleni Petinos helping to secure funding.
The former government provided $4.75 million from the NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program, and the council contributed $370,000.
The project is stage one of a masterplan to transform all of Seymour Shaw Park.
Further proposed improvements would benefit soccer, cricket, netball and tennis, but will depend on further state government funding.
Proposed works include re-levelling of soccer, netball and cricket fields, toilet upgrades, a new multi-purpose building in place of the existing netball control room, bleacher seating, improved car parking, relocation of the cricket nets and renewal of the tennis courts.
