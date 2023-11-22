St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Health
What's on

Gymea Bay talent appears in new film by Young Actors Assembly

EK
By Eva Kolimar
November 23 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gymea Bay actor Katja Giese, 19, has a chronic nerve condition, but finds the world of acting as a way of escaping from the pain. Picture by Chris Lane
Gymea Bay actor Katja Giese, 19, has a chronic nerve condition, but finds the world of acting as a way of escaping from the pain. Picture by Chris Lane

Few people have a strong idea of what direction they want their life to take, but at 19 years of age, Gymea Bay's Katja Giese is looking straight into her future with confidence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help