Service to remember loved ones at Christmas to be held in shire

A twilight service, to remember at Christmas loved ones who have passed away, will be held at Hazelhurst Arts Centre, Gymea on December 6.
The free, non-denominational service, which is open to all members of the community, is a tradition of Olsens Funerals, now called Olsens Farewells.
It is the first time the service has been an in-person gathering since the onset of the pandemic.
Lyndel Brennan, of Olsens Farewells said the long-standing event provided the community with a safe, welcoming space where individuals, friends and families could come together and acknowledge the lives and stories of those no longer with them.
"While the festive season brings joy to many, it can also be a time of reflection for others, especially when remembering those who have died," Ms Brennan said.
"It can be an incredibly isolating period, filled with grief and introspection, particularly for the elderly and isolated members among our community.
"The memorial service seeks to provide solace and a supportive environment where attendees can openly share and celebrate the lives of their loved ones."
The service will be held at the Hazelhurst Arts Centre on Wednesday, December 6, at 7 pm.
While there is no limit to the number of people attending, they are asked to RSVP by December 1 to assist with catering and seating arrangements.
RSVP: service@olsens.com.au
