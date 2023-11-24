Magic of Christmas back bigger and better than ever

Georges River Council's annual Magic of Christmas event returns to Carss Park bigger and better than ever before.
The Georges River community can expect an evening of festive fun, spectacular food and drinks and a jam-packed line-up from an array of talented performers and local groups.
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir said, "Magic of Christmas is a favourite among locals celebrating the festive season and marks the start of Council's summer events program."
"More importantly, this event is free and offers a fantastic program of entertainment, activities and fireworks for the community to enjoy with their family and friends."
The star-studded line-up of entertainment include popular kids' music groups The Beanies, SplashDance Christmas Show and The Smurfs; singer Chris Sebastian and Play School's Emma Palmer as emcee.
This year's roving entertainment features the LED Hula Hoop duo, Christmas Giant Bubbles and the Santa and Elf Minder to continue the singing and dancing throughout the evening.
Food trucks will be available offering burgers, pastas and desserts.
There will be a visit from Santa and the evening will culminate with a fireworks display over Kogarah Bay.
Magic of Christmas 2023
When: Saturday 2 December 2023, 4.30pm - 9.00pm
Where: Carss Bush Park, Carwar Avenue, Carss Park
Cost: Free
What to bring: Picnic rugs and chairs
For more information, visit the Magic of Christmas event page on Council's website.
Georges River Council would like to thank major sponsor Club Central and Estia Health Blakehurst for their support of the 2023 Magic of Christmas event.
