St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Magic of Christmas back bigger and better than ever

November 25 2023 - 8:00am
The Georges River community can expect an evening of festive fun, spectacular food and drinks and a jam-packed line-up from an array of talented performers and local groups.
Georges River Council's annual Magic of Christmas event returns to Carss Park bigger and better than ever before.

