Georges River's revised Grants Policy for community groups

Separation of sponsorship program: The policy now distinguishes Sponsorship as a standalone program, separate from Grants and Donations, for more focused administration. Details about the sponsorship program can be found in the Sponsorship Policy 2023.

Simplified language and terminology: Council has revamped the policy's language, using plain English for easier understanding and accessibility.

Clearer eligibility criteria: Amendments to eligibility criteria to ensure equitable access to all grant applicants.

Increased venue hire grant limit: Organisations can now receive up to $40,000 per financial year for venue hire, increased from the previous $30,000 limit.

Efficiency in grant programs: Improved delegations to streamline grant processing.

Anti-slavery and child safety safeguards: Incorporation of modern slavery legislation considerations and alignment with Council's stance as a Child Safe Organisation.