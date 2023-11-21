St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Georges River's revised Grants Policy for community groups

November 21 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kogarah Storehouse general manager Lala Noronha and volunteer driver Kris Kwan . Kogarah Storehouse received a community grant to purchase a new Tarago van which increased community organisation's capacity to pick up food donations and keep pace with the demand for food parcel deliveries to people in need.
Kogarah Storehouse general manager Lala Noronha and volunteer driver Kris Kwan . Kogarah Storehouse received a community grant to purchase a new Tarago van which increased community organisation's capacity to pick up food donations and keep pace with the demand for food parcel deliveries to people in need.

Georges River Council has revised its Grants and Donations Policy to make its eligibility criteria clearer and more equitable for community groups to apply for funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.