Georges River's revised Grants Policy for community groups

Georges River Council has revised its Grants and Donations Policy to make its eligibility criteria clearer and more equitable for community groups to apply for funding.
"By refining our processes and criteria, we're making it easier and more equitable for organisations to access the support they need," Georges River Council mayor Sam Elmir said.
The revised Grants and Donations Policy 2023 guides the application process, allocation, and evaluation of grant funding to address community needs under Section 356 of the Local Government Act (1993).
"The new policy's increased funding cap for venue hire and the streamlined application process are particularly exciting, as they directly address the growing needs of our diverse community," Councillor Elmir said.
He\ encouraging community members and representatives of community organisations to learn more about the changes and upcoming funding opportunities by participating in an online information session for current and future grant applicants on December 5 at 11am.
"It's important for all current and future grant applicants and recipients to understand these policy changes," he said.
" Current grant recipients will need to complete project updates or final acquittals under the new policy and all future grant applications will have to adhere to the updated policy framework."
Grant training and information sessions will also be held in February and March, 2024 to assist community members in preparing applications.
Funding applications open in February 2024 for Community Grants 2023-2024 Round 2 and Micro Grants 2023-2024.
Applications for Venue Hire Grants 2023-2024 close on May 5, 2024 for venue hire before June 30, 2024.
New policy highlights:
Georges River Council offers funding support to the Georges River community through a number of grant programs, including:
For more information and updates on the updated Grants and Donations Policy and funding opportunities, please subscribe to Council's Grants newsletter for updates and information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.