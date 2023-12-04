St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Monday, 4 December 2023
Surfers set for emergencies

John Veage
Updated December 4 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 12:30pm
The trauma training course - Bleed control in an Aquatic Environment- was presented by TacMed Australia Military Medics . Picture John Veage
Cronulla surfers were some of the first to participate in a Trauma Surfers Rescue/Bleeding Control course that was held at Cronulla Beach last week thanks to Cronulla RSL funding.

