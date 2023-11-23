Cronulla Community Cafe: The Cronulla Community Cafe support people in need, by providing a no-cost food service.

Dandelion Support Network Inc: A grassroots not-for-profit that supports children and families in need.

Hopefield: Hopefield's purpose is to serve those in our community experiencing poverty, disadvantage, distress or isolation.

Australian Kookaburra Kids Foundation: Delivering services to young people impacted by family mental illness with the aim of empowering them to build resilience, lifelong knowledge and abilities so they can reach their potential.

Learning Links: Learning Links works in collaboration with schools, early childhood settings and parents to help children with learning disabilities and difficulties.

Sailability Cronulla: Sailability help the elderly, the financially/ socially disadvantaged as well as people with physical challenges get access to sailing.

Endeavour SKWAD: Students in Support Units in mainstream schools receive no effective funding for specialised programs and resources. SKWAD fundraises to address this deficiency.

Stellar Experiences: Empowering Independence. Inspiring Inclusion. Through supported social outings, travel & individual experiences

Sutherland Shire Council Animal Shelter: The shelter houses dogs and cats that have been abandoned, found stray, surrendered or have been seized. If animals cannot be returned to their owners, the shelter seeks new homes for them.

Cronulla RSL Sub-Branch: A dedicated group of veterans and their supporters, united in our commitment to serving those who have served our nation. We provide essential support services to veterans and their families.