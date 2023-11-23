Cronulla RSL's latest fundraising campaign has returned ahead of the festive season.
Trees of Hope is back, and this year it's giving 11 community organisations the chance to decorate a Christmas tree to symbolise each aspect of their individual support for the community.
Members, guests, staff and the board vote for their favourite tree in the foyer, and the group who has the tree with the most votes wins a share of $4000. The groups who do not win the top prize, will receive $500.
Tree of Hope has been brightening up Cronulla RSL since 2016. Club Chief Executive Sue McNeill says the campaign highlights the important work being done by organisations.
"Cronulla has an amazing and diverse community. Trees of Hope is a great chance for charities to gain exposure to our members during the Christmas season," she said.
The Club's Community Projects Manager, Natalie Hawkins, said the program was a great way to educate people about the valuable work being done by the organisations.
"One great story, is how two cats who had been at the Sutherland Shire Animal Shelter for 12 months, found a new home after a lady visiting for lunch was really touched by the animal shelters tree. She was unaware of the animal shelter and the volume of animals needing to be adopted, and made a trip to the shelter the next day," she said.
'We have, also seen some great collaborations between the organisations, that have come about by connecting organisations on decoration or presentation day'. One example, is the Community Cafe assisting Hopefield in finding a new location for their hub in Cronulla, or Sailability working with Stellar Experiences to provide their guests with a sailing experience."
People also have a chance to win a Cronulla RSL restaurant voucher. Vote until December 21.
This year the following organisations will be participating in Trees of Hope:
