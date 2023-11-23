Innovation and skill was rewarded at George & Sutherland Medical Research Foundation's end of year celebration dinner in November, with the event raising money and highlighting the valuable work being done in public hospitals in the area.
Foundation Chief Executive Pam Brown, said the event, hosted by Club Central Hurstville, was an opportunity to shine a light on research talent.
"One of the highlights for me was to be able to announce a new research grant in honour of the late Giuseppe Ferlaino, and to hear from his daughter Luigina as well as his geriatrician, Dr Nick Cordato," she said.
Three early career medical research grants funded by SSMRF and Southern Cancer Care were rewarded by SSMRF Board member and Director of Research at South Eastern Sydney Local Health District Georgina Hold, and Clinical Specialist in Speech Pathology, Director on Southern Cancer Care Board and Member of the Research Committee of SSMRF Julia Maclean.
Current research being undertaken behind closed laboratory doors cover topics including prostate cancer and imaging, gastrointestinal health in first-degree relatives of inflammatory bowel disease patients, and MRI and diagnostic research.
"Medical research changes lives through advances in treatments, vaccinations, surgical procedures, diagnostic testing and the keys to healthy living," SSMRF Chairperson Jill Deering said.
