St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Education
Schools

Tharawal Public School teacher and The Jannali High School student win Nanga Mai awards

EK
By Eva Kolimar
November 30 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tharawal Public School teacher Kirsty Adams and The Jannali High School captain Max McKimm with their awards for excellence in Aboriginal education. Picture by Chris Lane
Tharawal Public School teacher Kirsty Adams and The Jannali High School captain Max McKimm with their awards for excellence in Aboriginal education. Picture by Chris Lane

A student and teacher have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to Aboriginal education in NSW public schools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.