A proud Bidjigal man, for the past 12 months, Max has thrived in his role as school captain, leading and being a role model for more than 1000 students. His dedication and strong leadership led him to attaining the ADF Long Tan Award. Max aspires to become an industrial technology teacher. He discovered his passion for this subject after creating an Aboriginal-inspired major work. His teachers supported and inspired him - and he'd like to do the same in the future.

