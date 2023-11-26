St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

St George Javelin Women break record

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 27 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George won the U14 Women's Shop Put relay with a combined throw of 36.15m.
St George won the U14 Women's Shop Put relay with a combined throw of 36.15m.
Members of the STG U20 high jump team with Louison-Roe, Matthew Lemos, Kelly Lewis and Oliver Buikema. Pictures Dave Tarbotton
Members of the STG U20 high jump team with Louison-Roe, Matthew Lemos, Kelly Lewis and Oliver Buikema. Pictures Dave Tarbotton

Following on from the Little Athletics Relay Championships, last weekend saw the St George District Athletic Club compete at the Open NSW Relay Championships at Sydney Olympic Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help