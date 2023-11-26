Following on from the Little Athletics Relay Championships, last weekend saw the St George District Athletic Club compete at the Open NSW Relay Championships at Sydney Olympic Park.
There were over a dozen inaugural meet records in new events on the program and two major records were broken at the busy 2023 NSW Relay Championships where 130 clubs competed at the major teams event of the summer.
The St George women won the Open 4 x Javelin breaking the meet record - with a combined distance of 160.33m (Bianca Packer 43.79m, Hayley Blanch 42.29m, Camryn Harland 37.35m, Lili Macpherson 36.96m).
It was a deserved 1st place and a meet record, the old record was set by Bankstown.
The club also picked up the U18 Women's Javelin throw relay with a 143.03m and they won the U14 Women's Shot Put relay with a combined throw of 36.15m.
The red and whites also picked up the Women 4x1500 (160+) title (B. Martin, K. Stanley, S. Harrington, R. Basman)
High Jump star Izobelle Louison Roe keeps making waves in the world of athletics and jumped 1.85 when she joined the mixed St George team in the U18 High Jump Relay-she finished in 5th against the men.
The team finished in fourth - Matthew Lemos 1.80m, Kelly Lewis 1.75m, Oliver Buikema 1.65m and Louison Roe 1.85.
Izobelle's exceptional performances this year have earned her the well-deserved recognition and an opportunity to represent Australia at the Youth Commonwealth Games in Trinidad and she is heading to favouritism for the Australian all Schools titles in Perth.
All the nation's best school-aged track and field athletes will head west this December, with Perth hosting the 2023 Chemist Warehouse Australian All Schools Athletics Championships.
Showcasing the incredible talent and dedication of young athletes from across the country, the 2023 Chemist Warehouse Australian All Schools Athletics Championships will be held at the WA Athletics Stadium, along with the one-day National Schools Challenge.
