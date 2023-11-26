St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

DA lodged for traditional industrial estate with childcare centre and cafe on former Toyota site at Caringbah

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 27 2023 - 11:30am, first published 6:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photomontage of the proposed development (site outlined in red). Picture DA
Photomontage of the proposed development (site outlined in red). Picture DA

The proposed development on the former Toyota site at Caringbah has been changed to low-rise buildings catering for light industry, warehousing and small offices, along with a childcare centre and cafe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help