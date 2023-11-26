The proposed development on the former Toyota site at Caringbah has been changed to low-rise buildings catering for light industry, warehousing and small offices, along with a childcare centre and cafe.
The proposed traditional industrial proposal replaces earlier plans for buildings up to 15 storeys, a pub and hotel accommodation, shopping centre and new park.
Estate owner Aliro withdrew the Planning Proposal for a rezoning to allow that development in May this year.
A Sutherland Shire Council report said at the time it was understood Aliro had re-evaluated the long term use of the site in the light of COVID.
A new development application (DA) was lodged with the council on Friday November 24 for what will be known as Triple Two Nine (the Caringbah postcode), with an estimated construction cost of $148 million
The DA proposes the retention of two existing buildings, including the huge warehouse, which has been converted for a Woolworths distribution centre and an Australia Post delivery facility.
Other buildings would be demolished and eight new buildings constructed in a staged manner, with uses including warehouse and distribution, light industrial, industrial retail outlet, commercial, child care and cafe.
The DA said a total of 563 car parking spaces would be provided in a staged manner, comprising 189 retained spaces and 374 new spaces.
The site would operate 24 hours per day, seven days a week.
As part of the development, Aliro proposes dedicating some of its land to allow the upgrading of the Captain Cook Drive / Gannons Road roundabout through a Planning Agreement with the council.
A right of way easement would also be provided for the access road linking the Solander Fields car park.
Aliro is also offering "a monetary contribution" to Transport for NSW for the signalisation of the Endeavour Road / Captain Cook Drive intersection through a voluntary planning agreement.
"The vision for the proposed development is to deliver a world class environmentally sustainable estate focused on generating employment; providing community benefit; and meeting the demands of Sutherland Shire business and community," the DA states.
"It has the following objectives:
"It is noted that a predominantly light industrial, warehouse and distribution facility estate is the highest and best use for the site in current and foreseeable market conditions.
"Whereas demand for office space is declining, market conditions within Sutherland Shire have demonstrated a high number of local small to medium sized businesses requiring expanded high-quality warehouse space.
"A variety of warehouse spaces with different sizes are proposed, maintaining flexibility and sustainability as the estate and its tenants evolve.
"The provision of small offices that are also capable of being used as research and development facilities meets the demand in the growing higher order technology and manufacturing industries.
"Meanwhile, the proposed estate will be supported by the existing main warehouse building which currently houses Woolworths and Australia Post as major anchor tenants.
"The provision of a cafe as an amenity item will increase the attractiveness of the estate and provide the necessary services to attract the employment generating businesses envisaged for the estate."
