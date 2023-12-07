Christmas comes at a cost, but this group is doing something about it

It's been a busy year for the kids at Alfords Point Public School.
The year 6 leaders of the primary school have been proactively working on how they can assist a charitable cause, and leave a lasting impression on Christmas.
To help families in need, the school's Student Representative Council have brainstormed ideas in the past 12 months, and finally all that work is coming together for a common goal.
Pupils decided to host a food drive for the Salvation Army, to support people who are doing it tough this Christmas, as the cost of living increases.
They have been bringing in non-perishable food items to contribute to hampers prepared by the Salvation Army.
The whole school community is also donating to the Salvation Army's annual Christmas Appeal, with school leaders collecting gold coins, hosting a Christmas-themed mufti day and a dance-off competition.
"It has been wonderful to hear young students voice their suggestions of how they can assist the whole school community at Alfords Point, various charities and support people and communities who have been impacted by floods, fires and long term illnesses," Assistant Principal Maria Panourgias said.
