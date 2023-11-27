Graeme Young, who was manager of development control at the former Hurstville Council, passed away on November 19 at the age of 80.
In 2009, Graeme Young retired after a career spanning 50 years in local government including 30 years at Hurstville Council.
Serving in local government was a family tradition for Mr Young, whose father George Sidney Young was a health and building surveyor for 40 years and the chief health and building inspector at Woollahra Municipal Council for about 15 years.
Both George's sons, Ean and Graeme, became health and building surveyors. Graeme Young started his career with Ashfield Municipal Council in 1959.
In 1965 he joined North Sydney Municipal Council as a district inspector and was eventually appointed as senior building investigations officer. Mr Young worked in London at the Department of Architecture and Planning at Westminster City Council from 1977 to 1978.
He joined Hurstville Municipal Council in 1979 as a senior health and building inspector. Over the years he has held various senior management positions including manager environmental services, building services, development, health and building, approvals and development control.
Mr Young did postgraduate studies in town planning and lectured in building surveying and building construction at Sydney Technical College.
He received various awards during his career including a Rotary Community Award.
Mr Young was active in community affairs after retirement. In 2017 and 2021, he joined Ben Wang's independent team to run for Georges River Councillor at Hurstville ward.
At the time, he said, "If elected, I will bring a depth of experience to the development control process having worked as a senior officer in Hurstville, North Sydney and Ashfield Councils.
"In my work I have always respected residents and their concerns and will be ready to listen and do my best to resolve their issues."
Graeme Young's funeral will be held at 12pm, Thursday, November 30 at Revival Church, Penshurst.
