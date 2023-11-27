St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Graeme Young passes away aged 80

By Jim Gainsford
Updated November 28 2023 - 9:07am, first published 8:45am
Graeme Young, who was manager of development control at the former Hurstville Council, passed away on November 19 at the age of 80.

