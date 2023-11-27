Bayside Photography Competition winners

The winners of the Bayside Photography Competition were announced at the Wednesday November 22 Council Meeting and they were presented with certificates by Mayor Bill Saravinovski.
Using a keen photographic eye, Bayside residents have captured the wonder and diversity of our local community.
From stunning photos of the natural ecosystem to images of the many ways to enjoy our neighbourhoods, this year's photographs offer glimpses into what makes Bayside such a vibrant cultural and creative exchange in Southern Sydney.
"I am amazed by the way these winning entries have captured the unique beauty of the place we live in," Mayor Bill Saravinovski.
The competition, launched in September, encouraged residents to capture the beauty of Bayside's open spaces, parks, beaches and wetlands that attract a unique range of plants and animals.
Budding environmental photographers also had an opportunity to attend workshops on how to get up close and personal with local plants and animals.
Across seven categories, the winning works capture the essence of living in a thriving community by the Bay.
The competition, with a total prize pool of $3800, had seven categories: Open, Environmental, Waterways, Transport, Active, Neighbourhood, and Junior.
Finalists will be exhibited online, and winning photographs will be printed and displayed in select locations across Bayside.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.