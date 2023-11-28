Cronulla and Oatley commuter car parks to get fast EV charging stations

Fast EV (electric vehicle) charging stations will be installed in rail commuter car parks at Cronulla and Oatley.
Transport for NSW Acting Chief Technology and Innovation Officer Kurt Brissett said through an agreement with Australian owned charge point provider JOLT, a fast EV charger had been switched on at Penrith commuter car park, with Cronulla and Oatley chargers to be delivered in coming weeks.
"These chargers will offer commuters a simple top-up option at train stations and other hubs, and we're confident they'll be very popular," he said.
"It is important that we do what we can to support the transition to electric vehicles and encourage public transport use where possible.
"In the last year, EV registrations have risen more than 150 per cent on average across NSW and more than tripled in Penrith. We hope making it easier for drivers to top up charge as part of their commute will encourage this transition."
Mr Brissett said JOLT offered drivers a free 7kWh top-up for electric vehicles, or up to approximately 45 kilometres worth of fast charging every day, which takes about 17 minutes, depending on the car.
"The chargers use certified GreenPower, meaning they deliver energy directly from renewable sources or through certified offsets and will be a convenient way for drivers to top their charge up for free," he said.
"Once users have reached the 7kWh, a cost of $0.46 will apply for each subsequent kilowatt hour. An idle fee of $1 per minute is charged to vehicles still plugged in and occupying the space but no longer charging."
Mr Brissett said dozens of fast chargers will be rolled out as part of this agreement over the coming months at commuter car parks and other locations convenient to commuters.
"Motorists across NSW already have access to more than 820 public charging stations, however, these can often be far apart or can take hours to fully charge a standard electric vehicle," he said.
Charging locations information: transport.nsw.gov.au/projects/electric-vehicles
