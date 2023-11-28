Enviable home and lifestyle

Prestige Property
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 3
Design elements provide an instant 'wow' to this family home in Caringbah South, with a build that simultaneously compliments low maintenance living whilst providing an entertainer's haven on all levels.
This home boasts glistening water glimpses of the Port Hacking River and over to the Royal National Park.
Renovated interiors include a feature custom kitchen with stone benchtops and walk-in pantry.
Watch the amazing sunsets from your living and entertaining areas, or walk up to Lilli Pilli Oval to kick a ball around and then across to D'lish or Vitalo for breakfast with the family.
The home is conveniently located close to the local IGA shops, schools, playground and sporting fields.
Offering a striking open plan living and dining area with high ceilings and a feature wall of windows.
There are four generously sized bedrooms all with built-ins, the main with water glimpses, walk-in robe and en suite with double shower. The three designer bathrooms have custom tiling and rain head showers.
For entertaining, the timber conversation pit is perfect for a bonfire overlooking the feature in-ground pool.
For an enviable lifestyle, you could put your boat or jetski in at Wally's Wharf boat ramp and enjoy a day on the water, or spend an afternoon at Lilli Pilli Baths fishing on the wharf or swimming in the netted sea pool.
