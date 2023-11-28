Unparalleled water views

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 4 | Car 2
This deep waterfront residence is the epitome of an entertainer's and boatie's paradise.
The home showcases exceptional craftsmanship with an extensive use of glass, seamlessly integrating indoor and outdoor spaces to capture the breathtaking views of the Port Hacking River and Royal National Park.
Listing agent Suzanne Hibberd from Abode Property - Cronulla said the property is being offered to the market for the first time in 25 years.
"The land parcel spans approximately 989.2 square metres, providing ample space for waterfront living," Suzanne said. "Boating enthusiasts will appreciate waterfront facilities which include slip rails, winch, brick boat shed, jetty ramp and pontoon."
With multiple living and entertaining areas spanning from the house to the pool and waterside, this cleverly designed home impresses with its size and functionality.
The open plan kitchen boasts extensive storage and Miele appliances.
The upper level hosts the main bedroom with a generous walk-in robe, en suite and a private balcony. On the ground level there is another bedroom with en suite and walk-in robe, along with two further bedrooms.
Downstairs features an expansive rumpus space with a wet bar, wine cellar, an additional fifth bedroom, and a supplementary kitchen and bathroom leading to the large decking area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.