Thursday, 30 November 2023
Carss Park's Chris Elder directs Ed Sheeran music video 'Amazing' in St George

By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 30 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:00pm
Carss Park artist and videographer Chris Elder won a global competition, with the prize being in charge of directing a music video for superstar songwriter and performer Ed Sheeran.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

