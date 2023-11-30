Shooting for Amazing was across five days. "Our scenes were mostly captured in the area I grew up, and where my parents still live," Elder said. "They actually ended up giving up their entire home for the duration of filming, and I somehow kept the entire process a secret from them. In fact, we cheated all interior scenes in the video to be shot in their house. It wasn't until our final day of filming that I broke the news to them of who the video was for, and in front of the cast and crew, I dedicated the entire project to them.

