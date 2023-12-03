St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Cronulla South Public School hosts transition sessions to help families prepare their children for Kindergarten

By Eva Kolimar
Updated December 4 2023 - 7:08am, first published 7:05am
Cronulla South Public School teacher Jen Palmervale helps Liv and Sophie with some activities during Kindergarten transition day. Picture by John Veage
With the start of a new school year just around the corner, preschool-aged children are getting ready for the next stage of their lives.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

