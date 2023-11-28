St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Community welcomes news Commonwealth Bank has renewed lease on its Kingsgrove branch

By Jim Gainsford
Updated November 28 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:34pm
The Commonwealth Bank has renewed the lease on its Kingsgrove branch for another five years.

