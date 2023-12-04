St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Monday, 4 December 2023
Woolooware High School's Leadership by the Bay rounds off 2023 in success

By Eva Kolimar
Updated December 4 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 2:30pm
Leader by the Bay wraps up another successful year at Woolooware High School, where students help their peers develop leadership skills. Picture by Chris Lane
Leader by the Bay wraps up another successful year at Woolooware High School, where students help their peers develop leadership skills. Picture by Chris Lane

A total of 130 pupils from 13 primary schools and high schools returned to the Leadership by the Bay forum recently, when Woolooware High School presented its annual showcase day.

