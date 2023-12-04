A total of 130 pupils from 13 primary schools and high schools returned to the Leadership by the Bay forum recently, when Woolooware High School presented its annual showcase day.
At the start of the year, each school's representative council was given the task of implementing a positive cultural change initiative in their school. Teams then had the opportunity to share their leadership journeys with their peers.
In particular, it was a chance for year 6 school leaders to make the most of their final stages primary school and leave a lasting legacy that will improve the school experience for those who follow them.
They identified issues, put into plans actions, collected data and reflected on their findings. Teams tackled a broad range of topics including mental health, the environment, peer isolation and fundraising initiatives.
Schools involved were Cronulla High School and Caringbah, Caringbah North, Cronulla, Grays Point, Gymea, Kurnell, Laguna Street, Lilli Pilli, Miranda, Woolooware and Yowie Bay public schools.
