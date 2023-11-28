Georges Riverkeeper congratulated on new executive and Keep Australia Beautiful Award

Georges Riverkeeper has elected its new executive group to guide efforts to safeguard the health of the river catchment for the next 12 months.
The new executive were announced at the Georges Riverkeeper's recent Annual General Meeting held at Georges River council chambers in Hurstville.
The newly elected Executive Group for the 2023/24 year are:
Georges Riverkeeper Executive Group Chairperson, Cr Nikolovski said, "Community wellbeing in the Georges River catchment is interconnected with the health of the river itself. The tireless efforts of the Georges Riverkeeper team are vital in preserving this natural treasure, ensuring a sustainable future for our community."
Georges Riverkeeper Program Manager, Scott Reyes, welcomed the incoming Executive Group, acknowledging their heightened commitment to the organisation.
Recently, the Georges Riverkeeper's Zero Litter in Georges River project won the prestigious Keep Australia Beautiful NSW 2023 Sustainable Cities award in the category of Litter Prevention-Clean Waterways. Sponsored by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA).
The Litter Prevention-Clean Waterways award recognises Georges Riverkeeper's commitment to preserving the health of the Georges River and is a testament to its catchment-wide approach to delivering successful projects.
The Zero Litter in Georges River project, funded by the Australian Government and the Georges Riverkeeper member Council's including Georges River Council, is a project between six local Councils, and six primary schools including Connells Point Public School. T
he program aimed to reduce litter entering the Georges River through stormwater.
In a Mayoral Minute at the November 27 council meeting, Georges River mayor, Sam Elmir congratulated all Council staff involved in the Georges Riverkeeper Zero Litter in Georges River for supporting the award-winning program.
The council will also write to Connells Point Public School and thank the staff, students and school community for their participation in the Georges Riverkeeper Zero Litter campaign.
