St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Oatley 101 Society of Artists' annual Christmas exhibition

JG
By Jim Gainsford
December 8 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Artists Carmen Rees, Tanner Tan and Ros Psakis who will be exhibiting.
From left, Artists Carmen Rees, Tanner Tan and Ros Psakis who will be exhibiting.

The Oatley 101 Society of Artists' Annual Christmas Exhibition

It's Christmastime at Oatley 101!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.