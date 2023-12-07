It's Christmastime at Oatley 101!
The Oatley 101 Society of Artists' Annual Christmas Exhibition will be held on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10 at the 1 st Oatley West Scout Hall, 101 Woronora Parade, Oatley West, from 10am to 5pm each day.
"It will be quite a while until our members hold another Art Exhibition - well into 2024 - and we would dearly love to encourage our local public to come and join us on this special occasion," society spokesperson Shirley Hagarty said.
"The high standard of artworks will include both traditional and contemporary paintings, in a variety of mediums including Oil, Watercolour, Acrylic, Pastel and Mixed Media.
"Oatley 101 Society of Artists takes great pride in being able to present to all art lovers an amazing display of superb and affordable artworks by many talented and award winning local artists."
People can view all the activities held by the Society on their website: www.oatley101.com
St George's Anglican Church invites the Hurstville community to join in its Christmas Shopping Extravaganza on Saturday, December 9.
The event will offer bargains for holiday shopping combined with a community celebration with the Hurstville Community Garden and the Lion's Club, sponsored by Georges River Council.
A highlight of the day will be St George' s Anglican Church's second-hand market, where the community can discover bargains for their Christmas shopping ranging from books and toys to technology, clothing, collectables and sporting goods, at affordable prices.
In collaboration with Anglicare, the event introduces a mobile Community Pantry allowing individuals to fill a shopping bag with essential items for $12.
The initiative, addressing the challenges faced by many in the community, aims to make a positive impact during the holiday season.
Funds raised during the event will contribute to installing a multi-function sports court at Hurstville Public School, and to support Anglicare's ongoing efforts through their Community Pantry program.
Hurstville Community Garden and the Lion's Club are joining in the festivities.
The Hurstville Community Garden will showcase its commitment to sustainable living, offering insights into gardening practices and environmental stewardship.
Sponsor of the day, Georges River Council supports the event's vision of fostering community engagement and celebration.
Senior minister at St George's Anglican Church, Rev Dr. Brian Tung invited all the community to attend.
"Our Christmas Shopping Extravaganza is not just about shopping, it's a real community event where neighbours come together to celebrate, support each other, and make a positive impact," he said.
"We are grateful for the support of Georges River Council, Hurstville Community Garden, and the Lion's Club in making this day special."
Details:
St George's Anglican Church Christmas Shopping Extravaganza,
2 The Avenue, Hurstville, Saturday, December 9, 10am - 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.