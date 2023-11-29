Three sites in the Woronora Valley will benefit from $200,000 in federal government funding to improve koala habitat.
The sites, identified by Sutherland Shire Council, are in Sierra Road, Engadine; Bundanoon Road, Lowery Place and Willaroo Place, Woronora Heights; and below Warrangarree Drive, Woronora.
The council will clear weeds from 2.2 hectares of land across the three sites, removing vegetation which either poses a fire threat or impede the ability of koalas to reach the eucalyptus varieties on which they feed.
The work in Woronora Heights will expand habitat that is suitable for koalas by improving important habitat corridors between the Woronora River Valley, Forbes Creek Valley, and Loftus Creek Valley.
In another initiative, the council will plant 2000 eucalyptus trees across a bare parcel of land in the Lucas Heights Conservation Area to provide new foraging area for koalas and greater connectivity between sites koalas are known to inhabit.
The funding will also enable the council to better educate the community about protecting local koala populations.
Fifty signs will be placed at entry points to fire trails and popular walking tracks stressing the importance of keeping pets secured on a lead when visiting these ecologically sensitive areas.
The funding, from the federal government's $76 million Saving Koalas Fund, was announced by Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek, with a council spokesman providing details on the works to be undertaken.
