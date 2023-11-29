Georges River Council general manager appointed president of Local Government Professionals Australia, NSW

Georges River Council's General Manager, David Tuxford on his appointment as president for the Local Government Professionals Australia, NSW.
In a Mayoral Minute at the November 27 council meeting, Georges River mayor, Sam Elmir congratulated Mr Tuxford on his appointment.
"David's history with the Association spans nearly three decades, commencing with his membership on 1 June 1993," Councillor Elmir said.
"He became a Fellow in 2007 and has played crucial roles, including serving as a Board Director from 2004 to 2019. His commitment has further been demonstrated during his tenure as Vice President from 2012 to 2013 and later from 2018 to October 2023.
"Additionally, David has been an integral part of the Finance Professionals Member Network Executive Committee, showcasing his expertise and commitment to finance in local government. Over the past five years, David has provided support to LG Professionals, NSW outgoing president Stewart Todd and his extensive experience and unwavering dedication to the sector and Association make him the ideal choice to lead the Association."
Expressing gratitude for the trust placed in him, David stated, "It is an honour to step into the role of President for an Association that I have been a part of for most of my career. I am committed to building on the legacy left by Stewart Todd and working collaboratively with the Board, staff, and members to ensure the continued success of the Association."
