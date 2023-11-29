St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Georges River Council general manager appointed president of Local Government Professionals Australia, NSW

November 29 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River Council general manager, David Tuxford.
Georges River Council general manager, David Tuxford.

Georges River Council's General Manager, David Tuxford on his appointment as president for the Local Government Professionals Australia, NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.