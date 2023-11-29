Two charged with resisting arrest and car theft at Rockdale

Two people will appear at court today following an incident at Rockdale yesterday.
About 2.45pm Tuesday, November 28, officers attached to State Crime Command's Raptor Squad located an allegedly stolen SUV at a service station on Frederick Street, Rockdale.
As police approached, the vehicle allegedly reversed, colliding with the front of a stationary police vehicle.
The driver - a 32-year-old woman - and the front seat passenger - a 32-year-old man were arrested, during which they allegedly assaulted officers and resisted.
During a search of the vehicle, police located and seized a number of items for forensic examination.
They were both taken to Kogarah Police Station.
The man was charged with 30 offences, including the following:
- police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly,
- six counts of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period,
- not keep left of oncoming vehicle,
- two counts goods in personal custody suspected being stolen,
- be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner,
- assault police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm,
- hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty
- two counts of larceny,
- four counts of drive conveyance taken without consent of owner,
- four counts of unlawfully possess number plates,
- two counts of enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence,
- and five counts of use class A vehicle with unauthorised number plate affixed.
The woman was charged with 16 offences, including:
- take and drive conveyance without consent of owner,
- three counts of goods in personal custody suspected being stolen,
- use offensive weapon in company to prevent detention,
- drive while licence application refused,
- hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty,
- use class A vehicle with unauthorised number plate affixed,
- two counts of larceny,
- three counts of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner,
- two counts enter inclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse,
- and unlawfully possess thing resembles Australian driver licence.
Police will allege in court the pair were involved in a pursuit in Merrylands on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
They were both refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court today, Wednesday November 29.
