A Caringbah South couple, who have been short term foster parents to more than 60 children, have been awarded the Cook Community Medal.
John and Lynn Bell were acknowledged for their role over 26 years with Barnardos Australia at the 2023 Cook Community Awards on Saturday.
The awards, presented to constituents of the Cook electorate by MP and former prime minister Scott Morrison, recognise exceptional service by volunteers in a wide range of areas, including schools, churches, sporting, aged care and hospitals or helping those less privileged or those who have fallen on hard times.
"This year we were again overwhelmed with nominations - each and every one worthy of recognition," Mr Morrison said.
Mr Morrison said the majority of the children cared for by John and Lynne Bell were babies between six and 12 months, and they usually spent 12 months with the couple before being placed with adoptive families.
"A testament to the influence and impact they have had is the fact they still have ongoing relationships with a lot of the families they have been involved with," he said.
"In one case, a baby they had from birth was with them until after her first birthday.
"She was then placed into the care of a lovely family who became her long term family, as adoption wasn't an option for her. She continues to have weekends regularly with John and Lynn, and even though she is now 16, she still regards John and Lynn as being integral to her support team."
