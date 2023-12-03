Update
Sutherland Shire Council has appealed for public help after a poodle was fatally attacked by a larger dog at Darook Park.
Cronulla resident's Maurine Gibbons' six-year-old black toy poodle Maisey was attacked just after 6am on November 19.
A council spokesman said staff attended the scene early that day and had taken a statement from the owner of the dog killed in the incident.
"Council is continuing to investigate this incident, however efforts to identify the owner of the offending animal and the animal itself have so far been unsuccessful," the spokesman said.
"Any witnesses are urged to come forward to assist Council in identifying the dog responsible and ensure that appropriate action can be taken against the dog and its owner.
"Sutherland Shire Council wishes to remind all dog owners they are responsible for keeping their pets secured on their property and on a leash at all times when in public areas, unless they are in one of Council's designated off leash areas."
Earlier
A poodle, who was a companion dog for a young man with long-standing health problems, has been fatally attacked by a larger dog at Darook Park, Cronulla.
After a 6am walk around Salmon Haul on Sunday November 19, Maurine Gibbons was resting on a park bench soaking up the sunshine and enjoying the tranquility with her six-year-old black toy poodle Maisey.
"It was a magical morning," the Cronulla resident recalled.
"I had just taken a photo of the water when a large black dog suddenly appeared and attacked Maisey, who weighed only 3kg, tossing her ferociously from side to side."
Mrs Gibbons said the attacking dog was off leash, while Maisey was on a leash, but she had briefly let it go while she took the photo.
"I didn't see any other dogs - this one came from around a hedge," she said.
Mrs Gibbons said she and the owner of the other dog managed to separate them, and he had then left.
"I called my family for help, but within 10 minutes Maisey passed away in my arms," she said.
"Maisey was such a sweet little soul and a carer companion for my son, who has battled poor health for seven years.
"She was a joy to people she encountered with her love for everyone and fondness of poodle dancing, making all the walkers and exercisers smile and laugh.
"I hope no other family has to endure a dog attack like this and that owners will take more care when handling large dogs in public spaces."
Comment has been sought from Sutherland Shire Council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.