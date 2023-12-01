St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

'No spearfishing' signs follow public outrage over spearing of Blue Groper at Hungry Point

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
December 1 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new sign erected at Oak Park. Picture by Chris Lane
A new sign erected at Oak Park. Picture by Chris Lane

New "highly visible" signs, warning spearfishing is banned in Port Hacking, have been erected at popular snorkelling sites.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.