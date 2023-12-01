New "highly visible" signs, warning spearfishing is banned in Port Hacking, have been erected at popular snorkelling sites.
The action taken by the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) follows community outrage over a photo showing a man holding up a large Blue Groper he speared at Hungry Point in April this year.
A department spokesman said the "highly visible spearfishing signage was erected in early November near Oak Park rock pool and Salmon Haul Reserve".
The spokesman said the signs were "designed to increase awareness of the Port Hacking spearfishing closures" and "contribute to a well-informed and responsible fishing community and provide contact information to report illegal fishing activities".
The spokesman said Blue Gropers were protected from commercial fishing and spearfishing, and could only legally be taken by line.
"For recreational line fishers a minimum size limit of 30cm and a bag limit of two (with only one fish over 60cm) applies," he said.
"Penalties may include a $500 on the spot fine per offence for taking a groper by any method other than a line or handline, possession of prohibited size or exceeding the bag limit.
"Maximum penalties through court prosecution for an individual are $22,000 and/or six months imprisonment for a first offence." relating to size and bag limits."
RELATED
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.