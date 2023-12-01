St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Friday, 1 December 2023
Georges River Council to support NSW Government efforts to address housing supply shortage

By Jim Gainsford
December 1 2023
NSW Planning Minister Minister Paul Scully has announced the NSW Government will make changes to allow dual occupancies (duplexes) in R2 residential zones in NSW as well as permit more terraces and town houses near transport hubs and town centres in R2 zones.
Georges River Council will write to Premier Chris Minns expressing its support of efforts by the NSW Government to address the shortage of housing supply, affordable housing of affordable rental housing.

