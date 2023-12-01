Georges River Council to support NSW Government efforts to address housing supply shortage

Georges River Council will write to Premier Chris Minns expressing its support of efforts by the NSW Government to address the shortage of housing supply, affordable housing of affordable rental housing.
NSW Planning Minister Minister Paul Scully has announced the NSW Government will make changes to allow dual occupancies (duplexes) in R2 residential zones in NSW as well as permit more terraces and town houses near transport hubs and town centres in R2 zones.
At the November 27 council meeting, Councillor Nick Katris submitted a Notice of Motion calling on the council to support the State Government's efforts.
"We need to show good faith in the various attempts and initiatives being introduced by the State Government such as fast-tracking development applications for terraces and development applications for mid-level flat buildings that are quality design and meet the standards in a specifically developed pattern book," he said.
Cr Katris' Notice of Motion also asked that council:
But deputy mayor Elise Borg requested several amendments, firstly regarding the call for council to endorse the approach to fast-track development applications through the complying development pathway for terraces and mid-level residential flat buildings .
"I have real concerns about council endorsing any approach that we have such little information on," Cr Borg said.
"We don't know what this fast-track development process will look like. This council has outlined concerns we have with complying development process already. We don't know the implications on the residents or staff."
Cr Borg also had concerns with the call for council to consult the government on the appropriate locations for increased density within the LGA.
"I don't see why we would want to ask the government to consult with the council of this," she said. " I think council should be the decision makers on where increased densities are within our LGA. I would like the council to retain that responsibility."
Responding to a question from Cr Katris, the Council's Director of Environment Planning, Meryl Bishop said the council in its Local Environmental Plan 2021 had rezoned an area for medium identity housing.
"600 lots were created. We have not had one development application for terraces or townhouses in those areas," she said. "It's not something that's been taken up at this stage."
Following this, Cr Katris was happy to accept Cr Borg's amendments.
