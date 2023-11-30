Beverly Hills men charged over alleged drug syndicate operation

Three men have been charged over their alleged involvement in drug syndicate operating across Sydney after police search a property at Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
They were among eight people charged as part of an investigation by Drug and Firearms Squad detectives under Strike Force Shiel, which was established in May by State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad to investigate the alleged large-scale drug supply by a criminal syndicate operating across the Sydney Metropolitan area.
Following extensive inquiries, detectives with assistance from several State Crime Command squads, the Public Order & Riot Squad, South West Metropolitan Operational Support Group, Dog Squad and Australian Border Force, searched a property at Beverley Hills on November 29.
During various search warrants, officers found gold bullion, prohibited weapons, prohibited drugs including 12.5kg of heroin, eight kilograms of methylamphetamine, 10 kilograms of cannabis, and about $360,000 cash.
All items were seized to undergo further forensic examination. Three men, aged 29, 32 and 46 were arrested and charged.
