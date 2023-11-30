St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Beverly Hills men charged over alleged drug syndicate operation

November 30 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heroin was found during police search warrants. Picture supplied
Heroin was found during police search warrants. Picture supplied

Three men have been charged over their alleged involvement in drug syndicate operating across Sydney after police search a property at Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.