St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Friday, 1 December 2023
Beverley Park Golf Club decides not to build fence around its course

JG
By Jim Gainsford
November 30 2023 - 5:30pm
The board of Beverley Park Golf Club has unanimously decided not to proceed with its plan to build a fence around its course.
Beverley Park Golf Club has decided not to go ahead with its plan to construct a 2.1-metre perimeter fence around its course.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

