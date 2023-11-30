Beverley Park Golf Club decides not to build fence around its course

Beverley Park Golf Club has decided not to go ahead with its plan to construct a 2.1-metre perimeter fence around its course.
The news was announced by the club's general manager, Shaun Smith today.
"At last night's meeting of the Board of Directors it was unanimously agreed that the perimeter fence project be aborted.
"This project has been considered since 2017. The Board has weighed up the significant cost of the project, and come to the conclusion that it is not in the best interests of the club and would cause undue financial stress.
"The perimeter fence project has been the cause of a significant rift between the club and our local community. The board feel this is a step towards repairing and re-engaging with our local residents.
"Moving forward the Board's priority project is now the maintenance shed upgrade."
Construction costs had increased significantly since the fence was first proposed, form $585,000 in 2017 to $800,000 in 2023.
Speaking to The Leader, Mr Smith said," We had had a few changes to the board in the past 12 months and the project has been re-evaluated.
"We had a forum on September 14 with the residents and discussed what we could do to mend the relationship and what they wanted to see happen.
"Obviously, the fence was a hot topic and we took the idea of re-evaluating the project to the board.
"We genuinely wanted to end this 'us and them' mentality."
Residents objected to the proposed fence on a number of grounds including loss of trees, the change to the streetscape from their removal, the aesthetics of the proposed fence, and the barring of public access to the golf course.
The news has been welcomed by the community.
The Kogarah Bay Progress Association issued a statement saying, " We can all be proud that the determination of the community, with the support of the KBPA, has brought this decision about (even if the DA was approved.) It proves you must never give up!
"Congratulations to all and thank you to everyone who sent a submission (or more), letterbox dropped, made calls, etc.
Thank you to the state MPs, Steve Kamper and Chris Minns, and the Georges River councillors who also supported not erecting a fence around our beautiful golf course."
