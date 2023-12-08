A deep dive into the literary realm

"Unfortunately there are a lot of spearers around, and in the past decade, Botany Bay has been hammered by the desalination plant, undersea electrical cables and the massive port expansion. The water quality in the bay has been very poor and marine life suffered significantly. The entire food chain was choked because the turbid water prevented much of the vegetation from growing. We were seeing ten and twenty weedy sea dragons a dive eight years ago.Then, a single sighting became uncommon. They are slowly building up their numbers again.