Cronulla will rock on Australia Day, with Jon Stevens heading the lineup for the big concert at the beach, ending with the traditional fireworks.
The former Noiseworks and INXS frontman Jon Stevens will be supported by Australian Idol star Paulini and X-Factor winner and Eurovision Song Contest representative Isaiah Firebrace.
Sutherland Shire Council has announced a three-day program of events, including an Indigenous cultural ceremony, outdoor movies, pool parties and a second concert at Cronulla beach on January 27.
The program starts on Thursday January 25 with the Sunset Cultural Ceremony at Burnum Burnum Sanctuary at Woronora.
Between 5pm and 8pm, local Aboriginal elders will share stories and culture, accompanied by traditional dance, music, yarning circle, art display and stalls.
Also on Thursday January 25, a Cinema Under the Stars will be held in Cronulla Park, with the family movie Blueback (PG) to be screened.
On Friday January 26, pool parties will be held at Caringbah, Engadine and Sutherland leisure centres between 10am and 2pm, with a DJ playing music.
The Cronulla beach program on Friday January 26 is:
Cinema Under the Stars will also be held on Friday January 26 at Anzac Oval, Engadine. The Super Mario Bros Movie (PG) will be screened at 6.30pm.
On Saturday January 27, the Cronulla Vibes Concert will be held at Cronulla beach.
The lineup is:
Also on Saturday January 27, Cinema Under the Stars will be held at Parc Menai. Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) will be screened at 6.30pm.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said, ""We're absolutely delighted to once again be able to welcome our community - and visitors from further afield - to join in the festivities across three days of family friendly entertainment and events".
"Our Cronulla Beach concert is always a highlight of our Australia Day program, and this year will certainly be no different with some incredible performing talent set to take to the stage for audiences to enjoy.
"It's great to welcome performers like Jon Stevens back to the Sutherland Shire after he absolutely blew us away at the official opening of the Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, Sutherland, earlier this year.
"I know he and the rest of the performers we have lined up are really going to set the stage alight!"
Cr Pesce said the Sunset Cultural Ceremony at Burnum Burnum Reserve was "a solemn and respectful gathering led by local Indigenous Elders, which will focus on the meaning of Australia Day for First Nations peoples".
"This ceremony is increasingly drawing stronger crowds as local residents embrace the opportunity to learn more about our local Indigenous culture as part of the way they reflect on the significance of Australia Day.
"There is an incredibly strong appreciation in our community about the importance of the history and connection to country carried by our First Nations community, and I'm pleased to see local people have sought to get involved in this opportunity to explore different perspectives on the day in a respectful manner."
