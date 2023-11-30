St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Friday, 1 December 2023
Australia Day in Sutherland Shire to be held over three days with culture, music, movies and pool parties

Updated December 1 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 9:06am
Fireworks at Cronulla on Australia Day 2023. Picture John Veage
Fireworks at Cronulla on Australia Day 2023. Picture John Veage

Cronulla will rock on Australia Day, with Jon Stevens heading the lineup for the big concert at the beach, ending with the traditional fireworks.

