Musical talent is crossing international borders as a group of students from Inaburra School Bangor prepare to share their melodic mastery.
The high school's music students are going to Japan, with 72 of them from year 7-12, taking a 10-day tour of the country on cultural exchange.
A highlight will be the opportunity for Inaburra's concert band, stage band, choir and string ensemble to join with Japanese schools and participate in musical exchanges, culminating in a combined performance with each school.
Students will visit significant landmarks in Tokyo, tour Mt Fuji, and see the sites of Hakone, Hamamatsu and Haneda. They will also learn the art of Taiko drumming workshop.
It's been a long time coming - since COVID-19 the trip had been put on hold.
"It's been six years since Inaburra was able to take a group of music students to Japan and we're thrilled to provide our students with the opportunity to travel to such an amazing country and experience their fascinating culture," Inaburra Director of Music Jennifer Geering said.
