Nola's 60 years at Mortdale Physie

There was a special celebration last week when Nola Hellyer marked her 60th year of teaching physical culture at Mortdale Physie.
Georges River Councillor Natalie Mort described Nola as a very special contributor to the community for so many years.
"It was so wonderful to see so many people honour this incredible woman. They came from all over Sydney, Coffs Harbour, Tweed Heads and interstate," Councillor Mort said.
"Nola was overwhelmed with the love people have for her.
"Her passion for the sport of physie and bringing community together is wonderful. "
Nola started physical culture, or physie when she was about four-years-old.
She attended Miranda Congregational, Hurstville Presbyterian and Petersham Congregational clubs, with her highest personal achievement being second in NSW.
Speaking at Nola's 60th anniversary celebration, her daughter, Catherine Nolan said, "While it has been some years since Mum has done physie herself, she spread her love of physie to others by starting to teach at Sutherland Methodist, Caringbah Methodist, and Miranda Congregational clubs.
"60 years ago, Mum then joined the Mortdale Physie community and found her home, where she has been teaching ever since.
" From the early days at Mortdale's Masonic Hall to Penshurst West Public School, Oatley West Public School, Pensioners Hall, Oatley Public School, Mortdale Community Centre and everywhere in between, Mum has been a staple of our local community, offering girls, seniors and ladies a chance to develop their coordination, sense of timing, strength, flexibility and expression, all while helping them to be more confident in themselves.
"Mum's students have had many successes over the years. This has included national first place-getters to overall Championship Grade team winners," Catherine said.
"While these have been very memorable and exciting, perhaps her proudest moments have been in the little achievements.
"It's hundreds of women that Mum has helped to march on the right foot, to perfect their positions, to hold their head up proudly and get out on that floor.
"It's the week-in and week-out where the little and significant improvements are made with Mum's guidance.
"But perhaps the biggest success is the Mortdale Physie family that Mum has helped to create," Catherine said.
"It's the relationships that she's developed with so many which have stood the test of time. It's the warm hug, the listening ear, the guidance and support that she's given both on and off the physie floor. It's the incredible generosity that she has shown."
