Deputy Mayor hails Beverley Golf Club's decision to ditch fence plan, calling it a win for the community

By Jim Gainsford
December 1 2023 - 4:50pm
From left, Bob Jones and Georges River Deputy Mayor, Elise Borg, who both campaigned against the fence, with Beverley Park Golf Club General Manager Shaun Smith. Picture: John Veage
Georges River Council Deputy Mayor, Elise Borg has thanked the new board and management of the Beverley Park Golf Club for their decision not to proceed with the golf course fence project.

