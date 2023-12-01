Georges River Council Deputy Mayor, Elise Borg has thanked the new board and management of the Beverley Park Golf Club for their decision not to proceed with the golf course fence project.
Councillor Borg said as Kogarah Bay Ward Councillor, she looked forward to working in collaboration with the Beverley Park Golf Course and Council for the betterment of the whole community.
"In February 2018, residents of Beverley Park, including myself, received a letter from Georges River Council notifying us that a DA had been lodged by the Beverley Park Golf Club to erect a perimeter security fence around the Beverley Park Golf Course," Cr Borg said..
"Receiving this letter was the start of a year's long community campaign aimed at stopping the fence and preserving the amenity of Beverley Park, with the golf course at its core.
"I am so pleased that now, under new management, the Beverley Park Golf Club Board has resolved to discontinue the Golf Course Fence project.
"This is a major win for the community and a major win for common sense and I thank the board for this announcement.
"The new Board have demonstrated they wish to engage and connect with the local community and want to embrace welcoming all neighbours back to the club."
Kogarah Bay Progress Association Honorary Secretary Carmela Savoca said acknowledged the work of Cr Borg.
"Elise Borg started the campaign to stop the fence being erected, spearheaded the community campaign and doggedly pursued all avenues to have the DA declined," Ms Savoca said.
"We have so much to thank Elise for and can now proudly call her our Deputy Mayor.
"Thank you Elise for all your hard work and for everything you've done and continue to do for our community. We are truly grateful for your outstanding efforts over a number of years and your dedication to making things better for us all to enjoy.
"I know that Elise doesn't seek accolades for herself at all, which makes her commitment and hard work even more remarkable."
The news was announced by the club's general manager, Shaun Smith on Thursday, November 30.
"At last night's meeting of the Board of Directors it was unanimously agreed that the perimeter fence project be aborted," Mr Smith said.
"This project has been considered since 2017. The Board has weighed up the significant cost of the project, and come to the conclusion that it is not in the best interests of the club and would cause undue financial stress.
"The perimeter fence project has been the cause of a significant rift between the club and our local community.
"The board feel this is a step towards repairing and re-engaging with our local residents," he said.
