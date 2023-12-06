One espresso please, with special thanks to the kids

Hearing through the grapevine that their neighbours were downing instant coffee, Woronora River Public School stirred up an idea.
The small school of only 65 pupils thrives on supporting its equally tight-knit community, so they brought a little Christmas caffeine spirit to Woronora River RSL patrons in the suburb.
School leaders, with the assistance of the P&C, devised a plan to raise money and buy the RSL a filtered coffee machine.
P&C Secretary Rebecca Haney said club guests, including regular 'fisho's' group, have been living on instant coffee.
"Not a great accompaniment to fresh fish," she said. "Christmas is a time where we can spread some community cheer and give back to a community that supports our school so much throughout the year. It's guaranteed to perk up our RSL vets."
School Captain Amelia Noakes said she was proud to support the project. "We are a close community," she said. "We want to show a positive connection between our school and the RSL."
"Our small community relies on each other," fellow captain Dylan Channin said.
School Principal Cameron Campbell said the fundraiser was beneficial to pupils. "Acts of generosity and community involvement helps to create a sense of belonging," he said. "Our donation to the Wonnie RSL can make individuals feel valued and connected to a larger community."
Woronora River RSL Treasurer Karen Dawson said staff were very grateful for the school's generous donation.
"We are working hard to make improvements to the club and are focusing on families with our Friday night karaoke and Sounds in the Garden in our lovely beer garden on weekend afternoons. Now we can offer coffee as well," she said.
The school is hosting Christmas carols from 5pm on December 8.
