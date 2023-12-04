Georges River Council celebrated International Day of People with Disability at Kogarah recently, with the main theme being inclusivity.
More than 80 participants from community service providers, council representatives, Moorefield Girls High School, NDIS participants and their families united for the celebration on December 1.
Organised by Disability, Mobility and Services (DMS), the day's activities revolved around ensuring NDIS disabled participants had a fun experience through painting, yoga, zumba classes, singing and a sausage sizzle.
Students from the Moorefield Girls High Special Education Unit and representatives from St Vincent De Paul, Wesley Mission, Service NSW, Wise Employment and Allied Health Partners also attended and participated in activities.
One in five Australians reports living with disability, including in the Georges River area. In 2021, more than 8000 (5.3 per cent) of the population in the Georges River local government area reported needing help in their day-to-day lives due to disability.
The day promotes community awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability, who play a valuable role in society. Whether through employment, sport, advocacy, or public life, people with disability continue to help NSW become a more accessible and inclusive state for all.
There has been $3.9 billion invested in 2022-23 to support the NDIS and $15.9 billion across four years to 2025-26. This funding is leveraged with Commonwealth contributions leading to record investment in specialist disability services across NSW.
Minister for Disability Inclusion, Kate Washington said more than 1.3 million people in NSW live with a disability and make a significant contribution to our state every day.
"International Day of People with Disability serves as an important reminder to the entire community to recognise and celebrate the diverse skills and experience of the people around us," she said.
"The NSW Government is committed to improving inclusion and accessibility across mainstream services. There's still a lot of important work to do to make our schools, hospitals and transport systems more accessible, and as a new government, we take the task seriously."
Parliamentary Secretary for Disability Inclusion, Liesl Tesch the day was an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of people with diverse strengths and abilities across NSW and the richness that provides to communities.
"It's also a chance to reflect on how inclusive we are as a state and where we can do better, whether that's making essential services like healthcare and homes accessible for everyone or creating flexible education spaces to suit different learning styles," she said.
In conjunction with the day, the Georges River Localability Award winners were also announced, celebrating outstanding individuals with disabilities who have made significant contributions to the community.
This year's winners are Brendon Talbott of Beverly Hills in the Achievement Award category, and in the Young Local Hero Award category for young people aged 12-25, the council recognised both Zoe Ong, of Mortdale, and Patrick Joseph Rasmussen, of Beverly Hills.
Mr Talbott has Spina Bifida and has been involved with Wheelchair Sports NSW/ACT for more than 40 years, including being a Board Member since 2001. He has been a participant of Wheelchair Tennis, a NSW team captain of Wheelchair Basketball, and senior presenter for the Wheelchair Sports Experience Program.
He also regularly volunteers at Wheelchair NSW/ACT events. He is a passionate speaker to young people about road safety, accessible sports and raising disability awareness.
Young Local Hero Award winner Zoe Ong volunteers much of her time at youth organisation Shopfront Arts Co-Op and sits on Shopfront's Disability Advisory Panel. She is passionate about making Shopfront Arts Co-Op accessible to all.
This year, she has been learning AUSLAN at TAFE in pursuit of becoming an AUSLAN interpreter and being able to better communicate with the deaf community. She has worked with the staff at Shopfront Arts to create her own original piece of theatre, which she performed at Shopfront in April, and also performed in the organisation's 'Young Company' ensemble this year.
The council also recognised Young Local Hero Award winner Patrick Joseph Rasmussen. He has Fragile X Syndrome and has spent four years at the Australian Dance and Drama Company, where his confidence in musical theatre, dance, and singing has soared and later joined the school's Dance Tour to Disneyland and Universal Studios.
Mr Rasmussen is a member of the Fragile X Association of Australia where he volunteers to raise awareness and assist in fundraising. Patrick meets everyday challenges head on and his determination to overcome his fears or hesitation is inspiring.
The Localability Awards is an initiative of Council's Access and Inclusion Reference Group, which demonstrate Georges River Council's commitment to fostering an inclusive, diverse, and socially connected community, as outlined in the Disability Inclusion Action Plan 2022-2026 and the Social Justice Charter.
"In Georges River, we believe in the power of inclusion," council Mayor Sam Elmir said. "Creating a community that is accessible to people with disabilities is not just a goal, it is a fundamental part of who we are and what we stand for.
"Accessibility is more than just physical or digital infrastructure; it's about building an inclusive culture that values and respects the diverse abilities of all its residents. It's about recognising that every member of our society, regardless of their abilities, has the right to participate fully in our community.
"Inclusion is the cornerstone of a vibrant and diverse community. When we make our spaces, services, and programs accessible, we open doors to opportunities, engagement, and growth for everyone.
"By focusing on accessibility, we're not just complying with standards; we are actively building a community where people with disabilities feel welcomed, respected, and valued. I am dedicated to ensuring that our community is a place where disability is not a barrier to participation, but a catalyst for innovation and community connection."
