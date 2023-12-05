Opulent beachfront living at Greenhills Beach

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 7 | Car 7
Acqua Noir stands as a pinnacle of opulent beachfront living, a rare jewel in real estate that transcends the ordinary.
Nestled against the breathtaking panorama from Kurnell to Bundeena, this residence is a masterpiece of design ingenuity. From the entrance, the theme of fluidity becomes apparent, seamlessly woven into every element of this coastal haven.
The casual living space features sliding glass panels on both sides, connecting effortlessly to a wrap-around resort pool, blurring indoor and outdoor living.
The formal space boasts a double-height void encased in six-metre-high glazing, for an uninterrupted vista of the sky and sea, elevating the living experience.
Listing agent John Schwarzer from Highland said this is a home that has so much to offer that you would never need to leave.
"The owner's inspiration for the design and its interiors was the feeling you get when you walk into a luxury hotel, or designer brand store," John said. "The home took seven years for the owners to design and complete."
This residence is not merely a home; it's a divine retreat featuring a wine room, a 12-seat cinema, luxury library, a fully equipped gym with a steam room and sauna, rooftop terrace and cutting-edge technology.
