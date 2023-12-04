A record crowd of 22,000 at this year's Magic of Christmas at Carss Park

This year's Magic of Christmas at Carss Park attracted a record crowd of 22,000 on Saturday, December 2.
The free event featured a program with musician Chris Sebastian headlining the show and performances by The Beanies, Smurfs and SplashDance, and local entertainment groups.
Georges River Council Mayor, Sam Elmir said, "It was fantastic to see record crowds singing and dancing at our favourite festive event this year.
"Thank you to our major sponsor, Club Central Hurstville, sponsor Estia Health Blakehurst, vendors, performers, Council staff and most importantly our community for making this year's Magic of Christmas event a success," Councillor Elmir said.
Magic of Christmas marked the start of Council's summer events program which includes the 2024 Australia Day Picnic, Lunar New Year Festival and In Good Taste Festival.
Stay up to date with upcoming events and activities this summer by visiting the What's On page on Council's website.
